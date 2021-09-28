Raising the bar! Players’ return is Two good to miss

THE problem with expectation is that it can often disappoint.

As much as the build-up is eagerly anticipated, the outcome can be underwhelmingly deflating.

Thankfully, Saddleworth Players’ return to the stage after an 18-month pandemic hiatus doesn’t disappoint.

Conceived over Zoom during lockdown, this adaptation of Lancastrian Jim Cartwright’s Two at the splendidly refurbished Millgate Arts Centre was a tour de force from actors, Kate Davies and Mark Rosenthal.

Originally written in 1989, this two-hander is set in a Northern pub and examines the lives and relationships of a succession of characters, all played superbly by Davies and Rosenthal.

They do so against the backdrop of a bar while enhancing their performances with compelling mimed actions to compensate for the intended lack of props.

The bickering landlord and landlady are the dominant roles; the dialogue reverting regularly to the pair after the audience eavesdrop on the existences of a succession customers; some world weary, others downtrodden, the abused and the abuser, the little boy lost.

It’s dark in places and thought provoking – especially the play’s denouement, the big secret reveal – but also big on laughs and knowing nods to the microcosm of life that is set out in front of you.

Relationships have strengthened and broken in equal measure during the pandemic.

While written for a different era, Two’s examination of what keeps people together and what separates them, is extremely timely.

Two, produced by Verity Mann, runs until Saturday, October 2. It is an engaging and entertaining re-introduction to live theatre. Tickets are available online.

