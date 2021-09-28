Dovestone WI has a ball for charity

A STUNNING Evening of Ice and Fire will see Dovestone Women’s Institute members and guests dressed to the nines for a charity ball.

The event, at The White Hart, Lydgate on Friday, November 12, is raising funds for the groups chosen charity of the year, Mahdlo Youth Zone based in Oldham.

It follows their first fundraiser of the year, also in aid of the youth zone, which was an Off the Rails Comedy Night at The Royal George in Greenfield on September 4.

More events in the pipeline include a collaboration with the Saddleworth Show on Sunday, September 19, where they will host Dovestone WI Country Corner, a miniature village of local stallholders, crafters and creators.

If you are interested in booking a stall, get in touch either through their Facebook page or hello@dovestonewi.com

Then they will bring some festive cheer on November 28 with the return of the Dovestone WI Christmas Markets at Saddleworth Rangers, with plans already being made for the great family day out.

Dovestone WI’s meeting night is the last Wednesday of each month at The Royal George pub in Greenfield. Registration from 7pm for members, meeting starts at 7.30pm.

Their monthly Monday Meet Ups at the Reclamation Room, Uppermill, from 6.30pm-9pm have resumed. This is an evening of assorted crafts. Singing for Pleasure, joining book club discussions or just chatting, drinking coffee and eating cake. This is free for WI members and £2 for non-members.

Annual membership fees (April 2021 – March 2022) have been reduced from £44 to £34. This will be reflected proportionately for any new members joining throughout the year. Visit the website for membership forms and full details on how to join.

For more information about Dovestone WI and tickets for events, visit www.dovestonewi.com or their Facebook page.

