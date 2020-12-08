Rangers’ juniors play first matches in seven months

FOUR of Saddleworth Rangers’ junior teams recently got to play matches again after seven months, albeit briefly before the latest national lockdown kicked their return into touch.

It was a moment to savour for Rangers’ chairman Shane Wilson whose Under-15 side beat Salford Reds 16-4. “It was not about the score, which did not have any bearing, but getting lads out playing rugby,” he said.

“They had been training since June and there were a lot of smiles on faces to get a game under their belts after so long without a game.”

The two U9s, Rhinos and Raiders, played against Limehurst Lions while the U10s took on Mayfield.

Shane’s disappointment is that the return was brief.

If the national lockdown ends as scheduled on December 2, Rangers will not be able to return to action as the Rugby Football League has ruled there will be no activity in December.

The plan will be for the junior teams to get back playing in January.

“It is going to be New Year. We live in hope people behave, stick to the rules and stop being selfish so others can enjoy themselves,” said Shane.

Club treasurer Karen Thompson added: “To see the kids back playing again was amazing.

“They all loved it, though it was very different due to all the RFL protocols which had to be adhered to.

“It was all too brief, but good to get some games before the latest intervention forced all games and training to once again cease.”

Here is a selection of stunning pictures taken by Rangers’ club photographer Jackie Clowes at the recent junior matches.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

