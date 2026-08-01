Rangersfest to bring festival atmosphere for whole family to Greenfield 

THERE will be a brilliant festival atmosphere in Greenfield as ‘Rangersfest’ brings live music and family fun.

On Saturday, September 12, Saddleworth Rangers Rugby Club, on Shaw Hall Bank Road, will host the event from 2pm until 10.30pm.

It promises to be a great afternoon with live music, food and drinks stalls, family fun and more.

Taking to the stage will be Park 56, Andy Isherwood, Spark, Lomax Brothers, Smudge, Jagged Edge and DJ Jonny Compare.

Tickets are available from the club and cost £20 for adults, £10 for under 18s, £15 for concessions, or £50 for a family ticket (two adults and two under-18s).

You can enjoy the day in style by purchasing a VIP ticket for £35 which includes a marquee, seats, and a prime location for the stage and back bar.