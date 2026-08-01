Dobcross Fairy Garden Trail hopes to make school playground dreams come true 

ORGANISERS of this year’s Fairy Garden Trail across Dobcross are calling on the community to help them make it the most magical yet as they aim to raise £10,000 for a new school playground.

Friends of Dobcross School (FODS) are already planning their popular annual trail, which will have a theme this year of favourite children’s storybooks.

All are welcome to get involved between Monday, August 17 to Wednesday, September 2 and seek out as many eye-catching creations across the village as you can.

FODS wrote on their Facebook page: “Think classic tales, modern favourites, magical adventures and beloved characters brought to life in your front garden!

“Are you a Dobcross resident? We’d love you to get involved! The more fairy gardens we have, the more magical the trail will be.

“We’ll be putting together a list of storybook ideas for you to choose from, but you’re also very welcome to create your own favourite story-themed fairy garden.

“This year, we’re aiming to raise an amazing £10,000 towards a fantastic new school playground, and we need your help to make it our biggest and best trail yet!

“Last year’s fairy gardens were absolutely incredible. Thanks to your creativity and enthusiasm, we were able to provide a magical, affordable activity for hundreds of children and families across our community.”

To find out more and get involved, visit the FODS Facebook page.