Reaching out to the local community

By Mia Stevens

THERE was coffee, café and music to enjoy as community group Reach Out held its latest event.

The organisation was formed in late 2019 to bring friends old and new together and strengthen the bond in local communities through socialising and enjoying refreshments and entertainment.

Since then, they have held several events and plan on organising many more in the coming months.

Their most recent event at Lido House in Grotton was a grand success, with delicious treats including scones, cake, tea, coffee and other goodies.

Local musician Dave Brown performed and had guests singing along and Cheryl Beardmore from ‘Let’s Piece It Together’ jigsaw exchange brought along a collection of puzzles for people to swap and loan.

Cheryl Beardmore from Let’s Piece It Together Organisers with Dave Brown

There was a large range of books available for a book-swap while great prizes were snapped up on the raffle.

Attendees were joined by a special guest – Porky Pie, a therapy rabbit owned by Dingo Endeavour as a part of her family of fostered animals, including eight guinea pigs and two dogs.

The rabbit was a highlight of the afternoon, with visitors stopping to admire and pet the adorable six-year-old, bringing smiles to many faces.

Look out for future Reach Out events or find out more on their Facebook page.

To find out more about ‘Let’s Piece It Together’, visit their Facebook page or call Cheryl on 07860 575835.

