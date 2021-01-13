Record-breaking 2020 for Home Estate Agents despite pandemic

FROM entering a national lockdown wondering if the housing market could collapse to house prices soaring and record-breaking sales, 2020 was quite a year for estate agents.

After an eight-week lockdown, estate agents tentatively reopened their doors, wondering how having no viewings in that period would affect their livelihoods. But they needn’t have worried as the housing market surged. Home Estate Agents agreed sales on more than 450 properties in six months following lockdown – an average of 75 sales per month.

As Tameside’s top selling agent for five years running, their previous monthly record was 42 sales.

Owner John Grantham said: “It was a welcome relief knowing it wasn’t just a short-term spike and that month on month we have seen huge sales figures.

“With low mortgage rates, first-time buyers have seized their opportunity to get onto the property ladder and have flooded the housing market.

“This, followed by a freeze on stamp duty, means houses have been selling faster than they have been coming onto the market.”

In November, Home agreed sales on almost 70 properties in what is traditionally one of the slowest months of the year – well over double their figures for any year prior.

With the government set to introduce a new five per cent deposit incentive scheme there seems no end to this strong housing market. Reflecting on the challenges of lockdown, John explained they did not have to adapt too much as their marketing package already showcases properties with a virtual tour and Matterport scans.

He added: “Thankfully we have invested in state-of-the-art telephone and computer software which enabled everyone to work from home without too much disruption”.

Home did have to make some changes though – a move of their own!

They are now based just around the corner from their previous base and are in larger offices at the top of Huddersfield Road, Stalybridge.

It’s an exciting move for Home, who started out just over 10 years ago in a box bedroom and have gone from strength to strength, year on year.

With the flood of new enquiries and sales, Home have taken on extra negotiators to meet the demand as well as introducing an in-house mortgage team and solicitors which enables a much more efficient process from start to finish.

