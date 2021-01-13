Court case scheduled for Denshaw woman charged with numerous drug offences

DENSHAW woman Stephanie Beard has appeared in court charged with a number of alleged drugs offences including conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Beard, 26, of Dumfries Avenue received conditional bail after a hearing at Tameside Magistrates Court on December 22, 2020.

The case is now scheduled to be heard at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on February 1, 2021.

Beard is charged between April 22, 2020 and June 16, 2020-together with other persons-of conspiring at Oldham, Manchester and York to supply a quantity of diamorphine (heroin), a controlled drug of class A.

She is also charged with conspiring with others between the same dates and places to conspire to supply a quantity of cocaine, a controlled drug of Class A.

Additionally, Beard is charged with possessing a quantity of cocaine on November 20, 2020. On the same day, she is also charged with possessing a quantity of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

As part of her bail conditions, Beard must live and sleep each night at her Saddleworth address.

