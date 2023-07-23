Record-breaking day for the Mossley 10K

Images by our sister-title Tameside Correspondent

IT was a record-breaking day as the Mossley 10K road race returned.

Torrential downpours did not stop a new course record from Salford Harriers’ David Barratt, who was first home in 32:21, shaving ONE second off his own 2023 record.

Hayley Simpson, of East Cheshire Harriers, was the first female finisher with a time of 41:58.

The event, which took place on Sunday, July 16, has been running since 2014 and is expected to raise several thousand pounds for Mossley Football Club with the run starting and finishing on the pitch at Seel Park.

All finishers received an official medal and ‘goodie bag’, with a range of trophies given to those winning their respectable age categories and open race.

Organiser Harry Humes was delighted with the day.

For the full list of results visit: https://timemyrace.co.uk/mossley-10k-results/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

