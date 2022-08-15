Record Rotary events raise £28,000 for local causes

MORE than £28,000 will help local causes and charities after the record amount was raised at this year’s Wellifest and Saddleworth Show.

The events in June, organised by the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro attracted thousands of people for family fun in Greenfield.

Donations of £1,420 have already been handed out to Dovestone WI, 2200 (Oldham) ATC, Dovestone Youth Rangers, REEL CIC and The Nicola Hughes Foundation.



Donations in excess of £5,000 have also been made to The Oldham Lighthouse Homeless Project, Safe, Net Women’s Refuge, Ukraine Crisis Appeals, REEL CIC, and Lees Eco Hub Project.

Frank Bolger and Tony Burke, co-chairs of the events, said: “Many more donations will be made in the coming months Thanks for the support of everyone who attended the events.

“Plans are already well underway with tickets for Wellifest 2023 going on sale soon and the Jedi Light Sabre Training have already been booked for the next Saddleworth Show.

“The organising committee cannot thank enough all those who volunteered, our sponsors, partners and the public for their amazing level of support. It certainly was the best ever fundraising event.

“Looking forward, anyone who would like to join our amazing volunteer team can contact us via our websites: www.saddleworthshow.com or wellifest.com”

