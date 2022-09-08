Recruitment drive for members to join Hospice trustees

DR Kershaw’s Hospice is looking for new members to join its Board of Trustees and help to continue to provide first class and effective services for the community.

The Royton-based Hospice provides free, specialist palliative and end-of-life care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment.

The Board of Trustees is responsible for ensuring the delivery of objectives, providing strategic leadership and governance, ensuring the Hospice is well managed and administered with readily available, efficient resources.

Mirriam Lawton, Chair of the Board of Trustees, commented: “Our Board members are an integral part of the Hospice.



“We are especially looking for new members with a range of skills to understand and address the many challenges that hospices and charities face, who can bring different experiences, knowledge and ideas to the table.

“We are a diverse organisation, supporting different groups across the community and it is important to us that this is reflected within our Board of Trustees.

“Whether you are an experienced Trustee or wanting to take your first step at Board level we want to hear from you.”

The Hospice is looking for individuals to serve in a voluntary capacity (out of pocket expenses reimbursed) and provide the Board with advice in a changing palliative care background in entrepreneurial skills, marketing and public relations, community development, health and safety, business development, financial and management experience.

The Board of Trustees meets six times a year but individual Trustees can be involved in other ways, such as quality audits, inspection visits, sub group meetings, links with key areas.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

For background information, an informal chat and to pursue an expression of interest form contact Joanne Sloan, Hospice CEO, by telephone 0161 624 2727 or email joanne.sloan@drkh.org.uk

Potential candidates are also welcome to have an informal chat with an existing Trustee which can be arranged by contacting Mirriam Lawton, Chair of the Board, by email: mirriam.lawton@drkh.org.uk

The Hospice is committed to equal opportunities for all and the Board’s objective is that membership should reflect this policy.

