Relegation threatened Roughyeds rapidly approaching point of no return

August 24, 2021

FIGHTING to avoid relegation from the Betfred Championship, second-bottom Oldham made three signings before transfer deadline headed by play-anywhere back Lloyd Roby from Widnes Vikings.

Roby, 22, who initially joins the Roughyeds on a two-week loan, has been joined by two Saddleworth players.

Oldham signed Huddersfield Giants and Lancashire academy prop Fenton Rogers on loan and taken 20-year-old half-back or hooker Brad Jinks, formerly of Castleford Tigers, from Waterhead Warriors on trial.

Fenton Rogers

Former Saddleworth Rangers’ junior Rogers, son of former Oldham, Rochdale and Swinton prop Wes, had quite a week, celebrating his 18th birthday, playing for Lancashire academy and now joining his home-town club on loan on the strongest recommendation of Giants head coach Ian Watson.

Meanwhile, Oldham halted a run of 10 straight Championship defeats with a 22-22 draw at Swinton Lions in the clash of the bottom two.

They remain four points adrift of safety with only six matches left.

However, there has been a noticeable improvement since legendary coach Brian McDermott was appointed in a consultancy capacity after the sacking of Matt Diskin.

After a heavy defeat to Bradford Bulls in McDermott’s first game in charge, Oldham lost by only 10 points to full-time outfit London Broncos and by four points at Whitehaven.

It will still take a Herculean effort for Oldham to finish clear of the bottom two as their fixtures for the remainder of August are far from easy.

They are at mid-table Sheffield Eagles on Sunday (Aug 15) and that is followed by a home game against Toulouse Olympic (Aug 22) who have won all 11 league games and home to second-placed Featherstone Rovers (Aug 29).

It is a tough sequence of games, but it is rapidly approaching the point of no return for Oldham who must start posting wins if they are to stay up.

