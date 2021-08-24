Lift off for Diggle Juniors

DIGGLE FC are launching their new era in youth football by entering five junior teams across three age groups in the East Manchester Junior Football League.

They are also planning an Under-6 team to play 3v3 UK.

With team training starting in early August and friendlies already booked in during pre-season, the junior Digglers will be all set for the start of their league campaigns on the weekend of September 11-12.

It is not just on the football field that the youngsters are in good hands as there are lots of off-the- field activities planned throughout the season, kicking off with a junior fun day on Saturday, August 28 at the Boarshurst Band Club home of Diggle FC.

Other scheduled events include hospitality trips, academy visits and days out.

The support of local businesses has been key to helping get the club up and running – Buckley’s Bakery of Uppermill have offered to be a club sponsor along with kit sponsorship from M.C.C Builders, The Trade Centre UK, Help in Hands, Heyes Tax & Accounting LTD, and Yellowgrid.

The club still has player spaces across all age groups so if your child is moving in to school Years 2, 3 or 7 in September and would like to be part of a new club, contact Danny Cheetham via email at Danny.cheetham86@gmail.com

Any businesses wishing to come on board to further support the juniors can use the same contact details.

• The senior teams kick off their campaigns in late August and are looking forward to resuming to action after the disruption over the past two seasons due to the Covid pandemic.

Both sides are still playing the Huddersfield & District League in the first division and reserve division one set-ups respectively.

The players have been back in pre-season training since the start of July. Any players interested in getting involved with the club can contact Richard Devy by email dickdev150@gmail.com

