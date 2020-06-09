Reminder: Discretionary Business Grants – don’t miss out

Oldham Council is reminding businesses that they have until Friday 12th June to apply for the discretionary business grants fund.

The fund is open to certain businesses which have been impacted by coronavirus and do not meet the existing cash grants criteria.

The initial funding window closes at 5pm on Friday 12th June and anyone who thinks they may be eligible is urged to visit www.oldham.gov.uk/ discretionarygrantsfund for more information and to apply.

Cllr Sean Fielding, Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: “This funding is much-needed to support local businesses and safeguard jobs – we want to ensure as many eligible businesses benefit from it as possible.

“There are grants of £2,000, £5,000 and £10,000 available which could make a real difference in these difficult times. If you think you could be eligible, then please do not delay.”

The funding will be allocated in two phases. Phase one will prioritise the following applicants:

Small businesses in shared offices or other flexible workspaces. Examples could include units in industrial parks, science parks and incubators which do not have their own business rates assessment;

Regular market traders with fixed building costs, such as rent, who do not have their own business rates assessment;

Bed & Breakfasts which pay Council Tax instead of business rates; and

Charity properties in receipt of charitable business rates relief which would otherwise have been eligible for Small Business Rates Relief or Rural Rate Relief.

If, after this there is funding still available, then phase two applications will be processed with eligible businesses in the manufacturing, digital and creative, construction, logistics and events management sectors prioritised.

Businesses in any of the above sectors need to apply before the funding window closes on Friday. The first payments will be made on Monday 15 June.

Cllr Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, added: “We have a limited amount of funding available, around £2.5 million, and demand for support is high.

“But it is essential that nobody misses the opportunity to apply for a discretionary grant. The cash grants system ruled out many local businesses – this fund aims to bridge that gap as much as possible subject to meeting the eligibility criteria.”

The council will run additional phases of grants if funding allows. Detailed guidance and more information is at www.oldham.gov.uk/ discretionarygrantsfund.

