Renovation plans approved for Oldham Coliseum as theatre prepares for revival

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

The new look for a much-loved Greater Manchester venue has been revealed as a huge renovation project finally takes a step forward. Plans reveal a snazzy new entrance to the Oldham Coliseum – a 135-year-old performance space on Fairbottom Street in the town centre.

The theatre closed down in March 2023 after losing its Arts Council funding, leaving the local community devastated. But after a grassroots campaign spearheaded by celebrities such as Mr Bates vs the Post Office’s Julie Hesmondhalgh, Oldham Council last year agreed to foot the bill for a £10m refurb project to bring the building back into use.

The Coliseum was due to reopen ‘in time for Panto Season 2026’. But the triumphant return has now been delayed until 2026 due to unexpected extra work on the building – which is ‘in a state of dilapidation due to water ingress and an asbestos strip’.

The delay sparked concerns among some councillors that the Coliseum project would be dropped.

Now town planners have approved plans setting out the details of the Coliseum’s extensive renovation works. These include an eye-catching new entrance to entice visitors towards the theatre, which sits at the end of an alleyway.

The new entrance features a brightly coloured accent in a cross-shape across the front of the building, emblazoned with the Coliseum’s name. A new ramp and remodelled front steps will provide a more accessible way in.

Major re-roofing work will make sure the building, which was built in the 19th century, is better insulated and meets modern regulatory standards. There are also plans for additional soundproofing, new changing facilities and improved bar areas inside, along with replacing parts of the theatre that had to be removed due to the presence of asbestos.

A design statement written by Ellis Williams architects said: “This scheme presents an opportunity to not only reopen the building for public use, but reinstate a key element of the local arts and culture scene – and beyond!

“The proposals will include extensive refurbishment works to the interior spaces and externally, will create a new, high-quality frontage to Fairbottom Street. The intention is to reinvigorate the user experience and levy a positive impact on Oldham’s urban fabric.”

The council have not confirmed when the theatre is now set to reopen.