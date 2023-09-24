Renowned Saddleworth author publishes intriguing sixth novel

AN INTERNATIONAL bestselling author from Saddleworth has just published her latest novel which explores love, friendship and Italy.

Phaedra Patrick is an award-winning short story writer, who has previously studied art and marketing and has worked as a stained glass artist, a film festival organiser and a communications manager.

She has now written six books, including The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper, which has been translated into 25 languages worldwide.

Her second novel, Rise and Shine Benedict Stone, was made into a Hallmark movie in the USA.

Phaedra’s latest offering called The Little Italian Hotel has already had film and TV rights snapped up in Europe.

In the book, acclaimed radio host and relationship expert Ginny Splinter plans a special trip to Italy for her husband Adrian for their 25th wedding anniversary. But when Ginny presents the gift, he surprises her with his own very different plan: a divorce.

Beside herself with heartache, Ginny impulsively goes live on air to invite four heartbroken listeners to join her instead. From hiking the hills of Bologna to sharing a gondola in Venice and dancing until dawn, Ginny and her guests embark on a holiday full of fun, hope and healing.

Phaedra said when she started writing, her books were often inspired by Saddleworth – where she lives with her family – and the North West.

“The beautiful countryside in Greenfield certainly influenced my second novel, Rise and Shine Benedict Stone,” the author, who is from Oldham, told the Independent.

“Though when the book was made into a Hallmark movie (in 2021) the production company transported the story to a coastal setting in Canada instead!

“I wrote The Little Italian Hotel during the pandemic, when I felt like trying out a different, sunnier, location to write about.

“I walk my dog around Greenfield each day and the gorgeous views help me to develop ideas, and I love to visit Uppermill and Oldham libraries, to browse all the books and to sit down to write.”

Despite having fears about ideas drying up and what the reaction to her books might be, Phaedra still has more stories in the pipeline.

She said: “When I signed my first publishing deal, I worried I wouldn’t be able to think of any more ideas, but The Little Italian Hotel is my sixth novel (published by HarperColins in the USA and UK) and I have several more stories I’d like to work on.

“Although the physical writing process has got easier for me over the years, there are still lots of hurdles, such as will my publisher like the book, what edits will they ask for, will bookshops and retailers stock it, etc.

“It feels like I’m learning all the time. All I can do is write the best books that I can and hope that readers like them too.”

Phaedra is launching her new book The Little Italian Hotel at Uppermill Library in St Chads House on Thursday, September 28, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

It’s a chance to enjoy Italian refreshments while Phaedra shares an excerpt from the book, answers questions and shares stories about her journey to becoming an international bestselling writer.

Phaedra will be selling and signing copies at the event, which is £5 to attend – which includes complimentary refreshments, with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available.

You can book your place, and include any allergies or dietary requirements, here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/book-launch-the-little-italian-hotel-phaedra-patrick-tickets-709341628907

