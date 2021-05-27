Residents urged to join a Saddleworth Spring clean

GREENFIELD residents will be out in force on Saturday (May 29) taking part in the Great British Spring Clean.

And voluntary and community groups, other organisations and individuals across Saddleworth can also get involved to tackle fly tipping and litter dumping.

Oldham Council is also backing the campaign taking part from May 28 to June 13.

Street Scene Greenfield are one of the groups dusting off their litter pickers after lockdown to spruce up the village.

Peter Lowe, co-ordinator for SSGG, said: “We want everyone to take pride in this lovely village and its beautiful surroundings.

“We want residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy their time here which is why we devote time and energy to help keep the area clean and tidy.”

Among other groups taking part in the campaign across Oldham are Barker Street residents, MyColdhurst and Ghazali Trust/Clean Glodwick.

If you don’t have equipment then this can be loaned from Oldham Council via its District Teams at environmental.services@oldham.gov.uk

The local authority will also remove bagged litter after an organised group litterpick but will need to agree dates, times and locations in advance. Individuals are asked to put any collected waste in your bin at home.

Outside gathering are currently restricted to 30 people due to coronavirus restrictions.

If you take part and take any images tag in @LoveOldham on Facebook and @OldhamCouncil on Twitter and use the hashtag #GreatBritishSpringClean

To report issues visit https://www.oldham.gov.uk/info/200609/contact/1920/report_a_problem

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “When we speak to residents the recurring issues they bring up are litter, fly-tipping and how they want to see clean streets.

“As council leader I’ve taken those comments on board. That’s why we’ll now be investing more money in our street cleaning and environmental teams.

“A small minority in our communities and neighbourhoods, plus people from outside the borough, continue to think they can just dump waste and leave the council, our partners and other residents to clear up the mess.

“That’s why campaigns like the Great British Spring Clean are not just about picking up litter.

“It’s also about sending a clear message to those who drop litter and dump waste: it’s not acceptable, report it to us and if we find evidence then we will take action.”

To find out more about the campaign, or to register, visit www.greatbritishspringclean.org.uk

