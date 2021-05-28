Double yellows to lick problem of obstructive parlour parking?

PERMANENT double yellows are to be introduced on Ward Lane to tackle ‘continuing and obstructive’ parking problems near Grandpa Greene’s ice cream parlour in Diggle, writes Local Democracy Reporter Charlotte Green.

Roadside parking currently prevents residents accessing their homes and forces people to walk in the middle of the road ‘with small children’, according to the authority.

There is also an allotment area and Diggle Chippy at the end of the road towards Huddersfield Road which generate ‘on street parking’.

Council officers say that the first lockdown period led to an ‘influx’ of visitors, often coming from out of the Saddleworth area, who were ‘primarily’ visiting the ice cream parlour.

“Depending on the distance they have travelled they will not want to turn round and travel back home so they will find anywhere to park to the detriment of the local residents,” a town hall report states. There is a small parking area by the duck pond but there is only space for eight cars.

Officers add that the number of visitors to the attraction ‘outweighs the number of spaces available’ which results in on-street parking.

‘Regular complaints’ have been received since the start of the pandemic regarding ‘obstructive parking’, they state.

This is resulting in ‘residents not being able to access their properties and pedestrians being forced to walk in the centre of the road with small children, in conflict with vehicles, and with very little space to practice social distancing’.

Emergency powers were used to introduce double yellows over a longer length of Ward Lane to prevent this from happening, but these are due to expire in December this year. However, officers add: “In view of the continuing parking problems, it is felt that the restrictions should be introduced on a permanent basis, together with additional lengths in areas where problematic parking is still being experienced.”

These include a loading prohibition over the canal and rail bridge to prevent motorists with blue badges being able to park there.

Double yellows will now cover the section of the lane on both sides from Huddersfield Road up to Ravenstones Drive on the left, and from Weakey Green to Ravenstones Drive on the right.

The cost of advertising the order and introducing the yellow lines stands at £2,000 with an annual maintenance bill of £500.

