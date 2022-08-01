Residents’ views invited on library services

RESIDENTS are being asked to let Oldham Council know what they think of local library services and how they can be improved.

The consultation results will provide an insight into what residents’ value about the service, what they would like to see more of and if there are any barriers to access to address.

Anyone who lives, works or studies in the borough can take part in the consultation which runs until September 11.

You can fill in the consultation online and paper copies are also available in all borough libraries. There is also a version designed specifically for young people.

Councillor Elaine Taylor, Deputy Leader of Oldham Council and Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said: “We know the services provided by our libraries are important to residents of all ages and the council is committed to making sure all our communities can access and enjoy them.

“During the pandemic our libraries proved invaluable to people, especially as many of our services moved online. Since restrictions have been relaxed people have returned to visit our buildings.

“Now we want to hear your views on what you think the library service should look like. We want to know how you, and your family, use our services.

“Please take part in the consultation as it’s important everyone has their say – your opinion matters.”

To take part in the consultation visit www.oldham.gov.uk/librarysurvey

