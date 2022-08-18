‘Resilience’ of Oldham Hulme Grammar pupils praised after A Level results

THE ‘resilience, ingenuity and good humour’ of pupils at Oldham Hulme Grammar School was praised by the principal as they celebrated their A Level results.

Following two years of disruption caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, this summer’s exams have returned to traditional format.

The current Year 13 cohort did not have the opportunity to sit their GCSE papers and have endured a significant amount of upheaval over the last three academic years.

Despite these difficult circumstances, they have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate and 71 per cent A*-B grades.

Students will now be taking up their places on their competitive university courses this autumn.

There are many outstanding individual sets of results, with top performer Lewis Marshall being awarded two A* and two A grades.

Six more students – Ibrahim Butt, Rachel Green, Hannah Lillis, Zeb Sagar, Afif Sajid, and Mohammad Uneeb – all achieved at least 2x A* and 1x A grade.

And 29 per cent of the cohort achieved at least one A* grade and 20 per cent achieved at least three A grades.

Principal Craig Mairs said: “There has been a significant amount of comment on education throughout the pandemic and the grading standards of the last three years.

“Much of this commentary has failed to focus on the efforts of the students affected by the crisis.

“At Oldham Hulme Grammar School, our focus is on the individual, across our ability range.

Mohammad Uneeb Hannah Lillis

“We are very proud of the resilience, ingenuity and good humour demonstrated by our Year 13 cohort. They, and their dedicated teachers, thoroughly deserve this success.

“We are delighted they have secured their competitive university places and wish them every success with the next stage of their education.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

