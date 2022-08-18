House party-students celebrate “fantastic” A Level results

WITH a 99 percent pass rate and nearly 80 percent receiving grades A* to C, Crompton House pupils bucked the National downward trend with their A Level results.

Many students achieved grades required to enter their first or second choice of university with 41 percent transitioning to the top Russell Group universities

Head teacher Karl Newell hailed the teenagers’ achievements as “fantastic” praising their hard work “combined with determined and skilled staff and very supportive parents.

“At the start of the year it was particularly difficult because we had a significant number of students and staff absent due to Covid,” added Mr Newell.

“However, schools across the country received a relatively small amount of additional funding to help with the Covid catch-up.

“I think we utilised that very effectively to put on online classes which helped students achieve their potential.

“These excellent results, with an impressive percentage achieving top grades, confirm our continued aim to improve year on year.”

There were tears of joy but also some of disappointment as youngsters arrived at the school on Rochdale Road to discover the outcome of their studies.

Anita Okunde was one happy pupil as she secured A*, A*, A*, A to secure her place at the University of Oxford to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics for three years.

“It has been a challenging year and I put a lot of work into the A levels,” said Anita who moved to Crompton House Sixth Form two years ago.

“There was a lot of comparisons to earlier years and how they did. There was quite a bit of pressure so I am delighted and excited to be going to Oxford.”

Liana Cheetham, who achieved three A* grades, will study Psychology and Behavioural Sciences at the University of Cambridge

Head boy Alex Brierley and head girl, Arianne Makinson, achieved five A*s, two As and 1 B between them.

Arianne will continue her education at Queen’s University, Belfast where she will study biochemistry with Alex reading Physics at the University of Manchester.

Both pupils achieved A* grades in their Extended Project Qualification. Arianne studied the effect of misinformation on vaccine hesitancy and Alex launched a weather balloon to the edge of space to measure the curvature of the Earth.

Other top achievers included: Holly Rodgers (A*, A*, A*, A) who will join Arianne at Queen’s University to study Pharmacy, Emma Butterworth (A*, A*, A), going to study Multimedia Journalism at Plymouth Marjon University while Evelyn Larder (A*, A*, A, B) and Thomas Rigg (A*, A, A, A) are moving to Newcastle University to study Engineering and Mathematics respectively.

Three University of Leeds bound students are: Max Colderley (A, A, A, A) who will be studying Economics and Mathematics, Sophie English (A, A, A) studying Business and Economics while Ben McDonald has chosen Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Lucy Green (A, A, A, B) will study Speech and Language Therapy at the University of Sheffield while Jennifer Hall (A*, A, A) will read Geology at the University of Edinburgh.

Continuing CHS’s track record of outstanding musicians progressing to the top Conservatoires in the country is Ash Penny achieving an A* in A Level Music, having 24 hours earlier received a Distinction in their ABRSM Flute Diploma.

Rich Smith, Head of Sixth Form, added: “The progress made by our students during the last two years has been outstanding.

“These results reflect hundreds of hours of work from students and their teachers. They also reflect the resilience our students have shown through the challenges the last couple of years have presented them with. The whole school community is incredibly proud of them.”

Alongside university admissions, many CHS students will start apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships following receipt of their A Level results.

Townes Morgan is taking up his position at global accountancy firm KPMG, with Elizabeth Troisi starting an apprenticeship with the Police.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

