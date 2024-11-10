Respects paid at Remembrance services across Saddleworth

THE COMMUNITY came together at services across Saddleworth this Remembrance Day to commemorate those who lost their lives in two world wars and other conflicts.

Hundreds made the climb up to Pots and Pans cenotaph for a service led by Rev Sachin Awale and Rev Ken McNally with music by Dobcross Brass Monkeys.

Wreaths were laid by Cllr Helen Bishop, Saddleworth Parish Council, Cllr Max Woodvine, Greater Manchester Police, Saddleworth Round Table, Saddleworth Rotary Club, Saddleworth Women’s Institute, and others.

Elsewhere at Austerlands, about 150 people gathered at Saddleworth’s oldest Great War Memorial to pay their respects.

Proceedings were conducted by the Reverend Christine Steel and The Last Post was sounded by locally-raised Vicky Prescott.

The Mayor of Austerlands Susan Smith read extracts from the poem ‘The Lads of Austerlands and Scouthead’, written by Ammon Wrigley in 1918 when he lived in the village.

A report on the unveiling of the monument on August 7, 1920 was printed in the Order of Service and research by Mrs Smith ensured the names and regiments of the men who fought and fell in the Great War were also published.

Residents, councillors and various organisations laid wreaths on the cenotaph and a collection was made towards the Royal British Legions’ Poppy Appeal.

In Lees, a procession assembled at Lees Library, Thomas Street, and proceeded to the cenotaph for a service.

And in Dobcross, there was a procession from Dobcross Band Club, Platt Lane, to a service at Holy Trinity Church, Woods Lane, as villagers paid tribute.

Services still to take place are:

King George V Playing Fields, Uppermill: Monday, November 11, The Last Post commencing at 11am.

Monday, November 11, The Last Post commencing at 11am. St Chad’s Memorial, Uppermill: Monday, November 11, commencing at 7.15pm.

