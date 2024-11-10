Austerlands remembers with poignant ceremony

MORE THAN 150 people gathered at Saddleworth’s oldest Great War Memorial in Austerlands to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

Proceedings were conducted by the Reverend Christine Steel and The Last Post was sounded by locally-raised Vicky Prescott.

The Mayor of Austerlands Susan Smith read extracts from the poem ‘The Lads of Austerlands and Scouthead’, written by Ammon Wrigley in 1918 when he lived in the village.

A report on the unveiling of the monument on August 7, 1920 was printed in the Order of Service and research by Mrs Smith ensured the names and regiments of the men who fought and fell in the Great War were also published.

Residents were proud to receive a wreath from the Mayor of Oldham which was placed by ward councillor Pam Byrne.

Wreaths were also placed by the Mayor of Austerlands Mrs Smith; Higher Springhead Parish Cllr Philip Gaul on behalf of Saddleworth Parish Council; Robert Cragg, Chairman of the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group; Cllr Garth Harkness and Parish Cllr Michael Powell on behalf of the Liberal Democrats; and by a representative of Greater Manchester Police on behalf of Oldham Police Station.

Event organiser David Needham said: “From an informal gathering of a handful of people, started in 1979, popularity of the event has grown significantly over the last few years.

“We are more than pleased with the large turnout which justified the Heywood Lane road closure.

“We are grateful to the Reverend Christine Steel and all participants in the day’s service. We also very much appreciate the involvement of the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group who provided the marshals for crowd control and traffic management.”

Members of the group also decorated the area with poppies and Remembrance Tommy lamp post signs at the memorial and along the adjacent roads. They also provided and installed the Public Address system plus other support.

A collection was made after the event towards the Royal British Legions’ Poppy Appeal.

