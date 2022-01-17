Response to the Covid at the Satellite Centre

VISITORS to the Satellite Centre in Greenfield are asked to follow regulations in place to help keep users, volunteers and staff safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to the present situation, trustees at the centre on Wellington Road have issued a statement reminding everyone who uses the building of their duty of care to protect users from harm, injury or preventable illness.

They said: “Owing to the exponential increase in Covid-19 cases and to help reduce the spread of the virus, changes have been made to the Satellite Centre Covid-19 risk assessment in line with new government regulations, namely:

• The wearing of masks is now mandatory in community centres

• Ventilation of rooms is necessary

• Social distancing is required

• Non-admittance if people feel ill or have had a positive Covid test (even with no symptoms).

Trustees would like to welcome everybody into the building and understand people vary in their health belief with regards to Covid-19 vaccinations, testing and mask wearing.

It is acknowledged people will also choose to assess their own risks and as a result might decide not to come into the centre at all when case levels are high.

“We very much hope visitors all recognise that the Satellite is a shared space and we will respect the views and concerns of everyone,” said trustee chair Mike Rooke.

“We particularly ask those using the building to think of the safety of our staff and volunteers.”

Most groups are still using the centre in January, although Chat & Brew the daytime social group for older people on Thursday mornings hopes to return in February.

To find out more call 07432 793612 or email

At time of going to press arrangements are being made to arrange more weekly 40-minute ‘Seated Stay Active’ exercise classes led by Gareth from Oldham Community Leisure on Zoom to avoid the risks of spreading Covid.

Contact OldhamActiveCommunities@ocll.co.uk for enquiries or ring 07740 447921 or 07715 078238.

Green Talk Greenfield’s session led by Alan Price ‘Growing Food for a Greener World’ has been postponed till Thursday, February 17.

• The Satellite Centre is a venue for meetings, activities, private parties and events. Find out more online www.satellitecentre.org.uk or call 07895 446619.

