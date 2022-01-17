New custodians of Stoneswood pledge to keep character and quality

A RESPECTED retirement home in Delph will keep its character and legacy as it goes from strength to strength, say the new owners as they take on the baton.

Stoneswood, a retirement living complex on Oldham Road, has been run by Lee and Christine Tilley for almost 25 years and is the go-to retirement living choice for locals.

It is being taken on by Autograph Care, a small care home group launched in 2019 which runs three other properties in Wakefield and Lincoln.

And they say Stoneswood is the perfect fit for their family of homes due to its characterful building, peaceful setting and community feel.

Chris Ball, Chief Executive of Autograph, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Lee and Christine placed their trust in us to be the custodians of Stoneswood going forward.

“Stoneswood is a special place, and we’re absolutely committed to ensuring the home continues to provide outstanding services to the community.”

Lee, former owner of Stoneswood, said: “Christine and I would like to wish Chris and the Autograph team the very best for the future.

“It has been a pleasure to take Stoneswood forward for almost 25 years.

“We were approached by Autograph and on meeting Chris and the team immediately felt comfortable our vision for Stoneswood providing quality care in Saddleworth would not change and we are confident they will continue the journey for years to come.” All staff are staying on board, under the leadership of home manager Caroline Winskill, who will continue the day-to-day running of the home and its four-acre site working alongside the team at Autograph.

Not much is expected the change as the home is already thriving and a key part of the community.

However, high speed WiFi is being installed throughout to ensure all residents have access to the internet, which is particularly important during the Covid-19 pandemic.

