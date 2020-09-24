Restored St Chad Saddleworth’s church window shines light on future plans

TRJOAN efforts by a committed community have helped turn a dream into a colourful reality on an iconic parish church’s long road to restoration.

Three years ago, parishioners and supporters set out to raise £150,000 in their Seeing is Believing campaign to restore St Chad Saddleworth Church’s East Window.

Now, thanks to generous donations from the community and the church’s reserves, the stained glass and stonework has been completed.

This was celebrated at a rededication of the window by Reverend Canon Sharon Jones, Team Rector of Saddleworth.

She said: “This is testament to the huge significance of the church within the history and life of the community and demonstrates a desire to restore it for future generations.

“£1million is still needed for urgent roof repairs and the restoration and reordering of the interior for community use, including toilet facilities and disabled access.”

The church opened to the public on Wednesday, September 23 with Covid-19 restrictions. in place (Please wear a mask).

It will also open on other Wednesdays between now and Christmas. Dates to be confirmed. Follow updates on the Saddleworth Church Facebook page.

The church is registered by Historic England as a Grade Two building ‘at risk’ and was rebuilt in 1831-33 above the village of Uppermill.

There has been a place of worship dedicated to St Chad on the current site for 800 years.

To donate to Save Saddleworth Church fund, visit the website: cofeinsaddleworth.org.uk

