Reverse advent calendar helps feed Oldham

GENEROUS donations from the public to a Reverse Advent Calendar enabled Oldham Foodbank to feed more than 1,000 over the festive period.

The campaign saw participants find a bag or box and fill it with one item every day until Christmas Eve, when it was dropped off at Oldham Foodbank.

Thanks to the donations, the foodbank was able to send out 687 food parcels, which fed 1,763 people (1,019 adults and 744 children) and 272 parcels were delivered during the two-week Christmas period alone.

However, they still need your help and donations. Find out more online oldham.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food/

