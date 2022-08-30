Riding arena proposals suffer refusal from planning authority

PROPOSALS to erect a new all-weather, indoor equestrian arena in a Greenfield conservation area have been thrown out by Oldham planners.

Applicant Terry Renner was told his scheme for the grassland site at the Manns “would not improve the economic, social and environmental conditions of the area and does not comprise sustainable development.”

Mr Renner’s plans, which also included the erection of two timber stables and a tack room plus three containers positioned for storage use, also came under fire from residents.

The notice of refusal of planning permission stated: “The proposal for the erection of an indoor riding arena and the siting of three storage containers would impact the openness of the Green Belt and represents inappropriate development within the Green Belt which is, by definition, harmful and should not be approved except in very special circumstances.

“The application site also contains a number of trees which are protected by the Conservation Area designation of the site.

“The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the development can take place without harm to the protected trees and has failed to demonstrate the public benefits of the proposal outweigh any potential harm to the visual amenity and micro-climate effects which are provided by the protected trees.”

In conclusion the notice said: “There were no solutions to the scheme or conditions which could reasonably have been imposed to make the development acceptable.”

