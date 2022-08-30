Games and treats at Greenfield Methodist

THERE was fun, games, coffee and chatter at an Open Afternoon at Greenfield Methodist Church.

The event was organised by Sue and Paul Titmuss, who were keen to get something up and running at the church again after the pandemic.

Sue explained: “Everything stopped during Covid. There was always a Saturday coffee morning and a Monday club here but they were cancelled.

“But since things have started to return to normal, we haven’t started anything back up.

“People have told us how much they have missed the coffee mornings and things during the week and asking if they were being held again.



“So we offered to do something and this is an experiment really to see what the community would like.

“It was very good and enjoyable and it was so many people have come along.”

The couple plans to host similar events on a regular basis at the church, with all welcome.

Paul added: “It is something that is definitely needed. It gets people out and about, even if it is just got a coffee and chat with friends.”

