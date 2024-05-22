Rishi Sunak sets UK General Election Date for 2024

AFTER months of speculation, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced the date for the next general election.

The poll will take place on July 4.

Sunak’s decision comes despite Labour’s significant lead in the polls. Speaking in the Commons the prime minister’s government has been buoyed by positive economic indicators, including a decline in inflation from 3.2% to 2.3%.

The last July election was held just after World War Two in 1945.

Saddleworth’s sitting MP, Debbie Abrahams will be seeking re-election for Saddleworth West and Leeson behalf of the Labour Party.

Opposition Parliamentary candidates have yet to be announced however the Saddleworth Independent understands Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani is set to be the candidate for the Liberal Democrats.

