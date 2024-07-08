Rising rugby star kicks off professional career

A TALENTED student from Oldham has taken the first step in her fledgling career as a rugby player.

Olivia Webb, a Year 13 Sport student at Oldham Sixth Form College, recently signed a professional contract with rugby league side Warrington Wolves.

The teenager first took up the sport seven years ago and began playing for Warrington Academy in April last year, after being spotted by one of their coaches whilst training at Lancashire.

The half-back trains three times a week for the side and is hoping to become a regular in the starting 13.

Picking up a heritage number of 84, Olivia made her professional debut against St Helen’s – which was a proud moment.

She was then named as a substitute for their Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-final against Leeds Rhinos.

Olivia has been juggling her studies with her time on the rugby pitch and is grateful for her college’s support.

“I couldn’t have asked for college to have been any more supportive of me in allowing me to pursue my sporting goals,” she said.

“I have been able to incorporate my rugby into my coursework which has really helped me to manage my workload. I will always be grateful to the PE staff at OSFC for believing in me!”

Olivia’s Sport tutor at OSFC has described her as “an exemplary student” who has gone above and beyond what’s expected.

“Her enthusiasm and energy for the course, along with her smiley face around the building, highlights Olivia as a whole and not just as a promising student athlete,” said Callum Farrell.

“Alongside her studies and athletic excellence, Olivia has been a Sports Ambassador during her time here, volunteering to help out at events not only in and around the college but across the borough.

“We are so proud of Olivia and hope she continues on in her career with the same amazing attitude and vigour that she has shown here at OSFC. This is a much deserved achievement, due to her hard work and dedication.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

