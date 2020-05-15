Rock Choir ready for 24-hour fundraising extravaganza in aid of Mental Health Awareness Week

ROCK Choir is showing its support for Mental Health Awareness Week by hosting a 24-hour fundraising event.

The #RockChoir24 event will take place on the choir’s Facebook page from 11am on Tuesday, May 19 until 11am the next day, with choir members and the public welcome to join in.

Throughout the day and night, the Rock Choir Team will host an energetic schedule of dynamic singing sessions, themed musical events, songs from the decades and social musical events.

There will also be sessions aimed at teenagers and younger children, meaning the whole family can join in from the comfort of their own home.

Along with the musical content will be live and pre-recorded footage and video messages from Key Worker Rock Choir Members, who will share their stories from the front line in response to the pandemic.

Also highlighted will be stories about inspirational acts of kindness from across the UK to reinforce the theme of kindness which Mental Health Awareness Week (May 18-24) has adopted for this year.

The Rock Choir Team has also been receiving video messages from their celebrity friends and fans including Jess Glynne, Michael Ball and Sir Cliff Richard.

Each has sent heartfelt messages of kindness, encouragement and support for Rock Choir’s Fundraising mission and Mental Health Awareness Week. These messages will be shown throughout the 24-hour period.

Caroline Redman Lusher, the Founder and Creative Director of Rock Choir, will host the event.

She commented: “Rock Choir has been looking after the well-being of the British public for 15 years now and I knew we would need to ensure that we continued to support not only our Rock Choir Members but also the public as lockdown continued.

“Our 24-hour Rock Choir National fundraiser will not only bring back to back music, singing and entertainment to everyone but will also lift spirits and engage everyone with feel-good and uplifting music.

“Most importantly, it will help raise awareness of and much needed funds for the Mental Health Foundation who host the national annual Mental Health Awareness Week.

“I hope everyone will not only support our 24-hour Rock Choir Fundraiser but also become more aware of how every single person will be trying to manage their own mental well-being through the pandemic and what they can each do to be kind to themselves and to one another.”

Mark Rowland, CEO of the Mental Health Foundation, added: “I am so delighted that Rock Choir are putting on a 24-hour fundraiser for the Mental Health Foundation and to be taking part by singing in it myself too.

“By bringing people together and raising funds, The Rock Choir is not only an expression of kindness but one that uses singing which is also great for our mental health. I can’t wait to take part.”

Donations can be made on Rock Choir’s Facebook page or by texting SING5 to donate £5 or SING10 to donate £10 to 70500.

The Mental Health Foundation will receive 100% of your donation. Texts cost donation amount (£5 or £10) plus 1 message at your standard network rate. If you’d rather we did not contact you again then include the words NO INFO at the end of your message e.g. SING5 NO INFO.

Rock Choir have more than 32,000 members participating in approximately 400 local communities and offers all ages an alternative experience to the traditional classical or community choir, introducing members to feel-good pop, rock and contemporary chart songs. Find out more online: www.rockchoir.com

Share this story: Tweet





Print

