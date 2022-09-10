Roughyeds’ play-off match goes ahead

FOLLOWING hours of debate, consultation and discussion, the RFL has decided that all matches will take place as arranged on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.

This includes the Rochdale-Oldham Betfred League One elimination play-off at the Crown Oil Arena on Sunday (1pm).

Clubs are asked to pay respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 and the Royal Family before all fixtures with a period of silence, with staff and players wearing black armbands and with the playing of the National Anthem.

The RFL has issued the following: “Following the publication of national mourning guidance, and consultation with Government, other sports and Rugby League stakeholders including clubs, the RFL can confirm that fixtures at all levels will go ahead this weekend.

“This will include the Betfred Super League elimination play-off on Saturday, the remainder of the Betfred Championship programme following the postponement of the one match scheduled for Friday night, the Betfred League One play-offs, the Women’s Super League Shield semi-finals and all community fixtures including Physical Disability Rugby League finals day.

“This has been a difficult decision – we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a former patron of the Rugby Football League.

“Due respect will be paid to Her Majesty before all fixtures, with a period of silence and where possible the playing of the National Anthem, and the wearing of black armbands.

“This is truly an unprecedented time for the country. We hope that by playing the games this weekend we can do our part in commemorating the life of HM Queen Elizabeth and bring the family of the sport together.”

For the Rochdale-Oldham game, the kick-off time of 1pm because of staff availability at Rochdale.



There is an initial capacity of 954. Hornets are continuing discussions with Rochdale AFC in the hope of an increase, but there are no guarantees.

Prices are as follows: adults £16, concessions £14, students £5, under-16s free. Tickets are available online from Hornets.

Roughyeds are urging supporters to get their tickets ASAP because of demand and availability.

There are no cash turnstiles at the Crown Oil Arena. Fans can buy from the ticket office but that means queuing twice and taking a gamble on tickets still being available.

Roughyeds advise Oldham fans to buy online ASAP.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

