Community moss planting days announced for Marsden Moor

A SERIES of community moss planting days have been announced by the National Trust on Marsden Moor to help recovery from damage caused by fires.

The volunteer events will continue the National Trust’s important work to re-wet the moorland and improve its resilience to fire and flooding while combatting climate harm through carbon storage.

The work will see around 30,000 sphagnum moss plugs planted, which can lock carbon deep underground as vegetation remains in the ground due to moisture delaying the decomposition process.

On Saturday, September 24, rangers will meet volunteers at Worlow Quarry, on Mount Road, Marsden from 9.30am. Several laybys are available in which to park, and there is a larger parking area near Mount Road’s junction with Manchester Road.

Planting will take place near Swellands Reservoir. For people arriving after 9.30am, a footpath can be found on the southern side of Mount Road and the site is roughly a 20-minute walk from there.

Last year, around 50,000 moss plugs were planted with the help of the local community, including National Trust members and firefighters who tackled last year’s blaze on two square miles of moorland.

It took fire crews three days to extinguish that fire and the National Trust called in a specialist helicopter team to assist. It was estimated repairing the damage would cost around £200,000.

Members of the public, the local community and National Trust members donated thousands of pounds to the Marsden Moor Fire Appeal Fund, some of which will be used to pay for the moss plants.

Marsden Moor Ranger Ian Dowson said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for people from the local community to play a part in Marsden Moor’s recovery.

“We’ve got around 30,000 moss plugs to get in the ground this autumn, so it’ll be great to have helping hands.

“Sphagnum moss is an incredible plant. It’s like a giant sponge for the moors. It can hold ten times its own weight in water, meaning during periods of heavy rainfall, this water is released really slowly. This helps to slow the flow of water run-off, reducing flood risk. It re-wets the moorland, which reduces fire risk.

“It also forms peat, slowing the decay rate of organic matter which means carbon that would be vulnerable to being released into the atmosphere is trapped underground.

“Every tiny bit of moss that volunteers put in the ground will contribute to our fight against climate change and help us prevent future fires.”

The first community planting day will take place on September 24, with another planned for October 1, details to be confirmed.

To sign up and to find out more details, e-mail marsdenmoor@nationaltrust.org.uk

For more details about the work, visit: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/marsden-moor-estate/

