Roughyeds’ player Bridge banned for failed drugs test

OLDHAM RLFC player Danny Bridge has been banned after testing positive for cocaine after Roughyeds’ game at Whitehaven last year.

The second row forward, who began his playing days at Waterhead Warriors, has been suspended for three months by UK Anti-Doping.

Oldham released the following statement: “The club can confirm the news released by UKAD and the Rugby Football League that Danny Bridge received a two-year ban after testing positive for cocaine after our game at Whitehaven last year.

“However, the World Anti-Doping Agency changed its rules relating to recreational drugs on January 1, 2021 which has resulted in that ban being reduced to three months after it was demonstrated that it was taken out of competition and without attempting to improve his performance, meaning he is now free to resume his career.”

Club chairman Christopher Hamilton said: “As a club, we fully support both UKAD and the RFL in their stance in removing drugs from sport. The club takes a strong anti-drugs line and does not approve of any player taking recreational drugs. We expect our players to avoid use of any illegal drug.

“As a club, we have continued to support Danny throughout this difficult time, and we thank the RFL and Rugby League Cares for their support also.”

After leaving Waterhead, Bridge joined Wigan Warriors where he appeared in their academy team.

He later played for Warrington Wolves, Bradford Bulls on an extended loan and Rochdale Hornets before joining Roughyeds in 2018.

Share this story: Tweet





Print

