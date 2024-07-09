Royal British Legion gives thanks for Saddleworth D-Day service

SADDLEWORTH’S Royal British Legion has thanked those who came together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

A moving service at Uppermill’s War Memorial, in St Chad’s Gardens, marked Operation Overlord and the Normandy landings of June 6, 1944.

Organised by the Royal British Legion Branch of Saddleworth and led by its Chaplain, the Rev Ken McNally, the 2200 Squadron of Oldham Air Training Corps paraded through the park carrying their own Standard and that of the Greater Manchester RBL Youth.

Standard-bearers from branches in Lees and Ashton-under-Lyne also joined the procession to support the service.

Wreaths were laid by the Deputy Mayor of Oldham, the chairman of Saddleworth Parish Council and the chairman of Saddleworth RBL.

The latter, Cllr Max Woodvine, gave a reading by the Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces, US President Dwight D Eisenhower.

It said: “Almighty God, we give thanks for all those, from many nations, who set forth upon a mighty endeavour, to preserve our nations and to set suffering humanity free.

“For the road was hard and the enemy was strong.

“We remember those who were drawn from the ways of peace who fought not for the lust of conquest but to end conquest and gain liberty, justice, tolerance and good will among all God’s people.

“And finally, we give you thanks that, by your grace, they did not give up until victory was won.”

Prayers and readings were accompanied by rousing renditions of Eternal Father, Abide With Me, and finally the National Anthem.

A spokesperson for the Royal British Legion Branch of Saddleworth said: “Thanks to all those who attended the service to mark this important anniversary and moment.”

