SADDLEWORTH School’s Year 11 pupils were ready to celebrate their hard work and achievements at their end-of-school prom.

290 students arrived at The White Hart in Lydgate on Wednesday, July 10 – some even travelled by tractor!

After all those exams, it’s time to let loose, have fun, and make memories.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024!

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print