Rugby teams triumph

SADDLEWORTH School conquered all before them in an inter schools’ rugby tournament at Oldham RUFC.

They fielded two Year 8 sides, red and blue, in the eight-team event at Manor Park and both remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The long wait for extra-curricular inter-school sport for this cohort of pupils saw 23 boys represent Saddleworth,

They displayed some fantastic skills despite very wet and challenging conditions. The player of the tournament went to Finlay Mellor from the reds who was outstanding in both attack and defence.

