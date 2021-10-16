Wake will remember popular Barrie Ashley

FRIENDS of the late Barrie Ashley are invited to a wake to remember and pay their respects to the colourful character.

Popular Barrie, who worked at Saddleworth School, died of Covid-19 at Royal Oldham Hospital on April 16, 2020, aged 67.

Due to Covid restrictions, numbers at his funeral were limited but instead locals lined the streets to pay their respects as the funeral cortège passed by.

Now, his family would be pleased to see friends of Barrie at a wake they are holding on Saturday, November 13 at Boarshurst Band Club on Greenbridge Lane in Greenfield.

Numbers are limited at the venue so please contact the family in advance to confirm your attendance (time slot will be given between 2pm-4pm): email clarecakir549@btinternet.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

