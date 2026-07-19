Runners cut a dash at this year’s Mossley 10K

“RIGHT, what time’s kick off?” said one of the volunteers ready to make sure this year’s Mossley 10K went off without a hitch.

Well, it did start and finish at the town’s football club.

You knew how popular the event was long before reaching Seel Park as two runners proudly wearing Isle of Wight Road Runners’ vests jogged towards the venue.

And the 402-strong field was so large, the race had to begin in two waves – competitive runners and those just looking to say they have done it.

A look at the pitch as everyone waited for the 10am start on Sunday, July 19 highlighted the difference.

Some put themselves through a serious stretching routine, others simply had a bit of a kickabout with their kids.

However, the atmosphere was jovial as many displayed their allegiance to their running club.

As well as Mossley, those on show included Hyde Village Striders, Hyde Running Community, Royton Road Runners, Oldham and Royton, Saddleworth Runners, East Cheshire Harriers, Manchester Harriers, Slaithwaite Striders, Salford Harriers, Liverpool Running Bugs, Rochdale Harriers, Vegan Runners and Team Triguru.

Several ran for charities, including Reuben’s Retreat and Barnardo’s, while Mossley AFC and Mossley Juniors were also represented.

Eventually, the sun-baked pitch saw the field depart and return.

First home was Michael Mannings of Salford Harriers in a time of 33 minutes eight seconds, with East Cheshire Harriers’ Steven Broadbent crossing in 34 minutes 20 seconds and Mark Matthews in 34 minutes 27 seconds.

The women’s race was dominated by Saddleworth Runners’ Martha Barker, who recorded a time of 37 minutes 19 seconds.

That was five minutes and three seconds ahead of Katie Kay (42:23), who also won the women’s over-45 category, while Theadora Brophy came third in 45:08.

In the age groups, it was a Royton Road Runners one-two-three in the men’s over-45s, with Jamie Henderson taking the honours.

Manchester Harriers’ Tim Shanker claimed the over-55s’ title, whole Royton’s Barry Greaves was first in the iver-65s.

Royton Road Runners’ Gail Shaw took the women’s over-55s class and Mossley Running Club’s Lesley Smith the over-65s.