Saddleworth Film Society announces new season at Millgate Arts Centre

Saddleworth Film Society is inviting local film lovers to join its new 2026/27 season at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph, offering ten carefully chosen films from world cinema for just £5.50 per film.

Screenings take place on Mondays at 7.30pm, with a programme designed to bring a varied mix of genres and styles to audiences in Saddleworth.

The season opens on 14 September with Blue Moon, a biographical drama directed by Richard Linklater and starring Ethan Hawke and Andrew Scott. The film follows Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart on the opening night of the hit musical Oklahoma!

The first half of the season continues on 5 October with the Scandinavian hit Sentimental Value, followed on 2 November by Bugonia, a black comedy sci-fi thriller starring Emma Stone. On 23 November, audiences can see DJ Ahmet, a charming coming-of-age film from Macedonia.

The programme resumes in the new year on 4 January 2027 with Midwinter Break, a drama about love and commitment based on a Bernard MacLaverty novel and starring Lesley Manville and Ciarán Hinds.

The remaining films in the season will be announced in January, allowing the society to include more recent releases. Future dates, trailers for the first half of the season and details of how to join are available on the Millgate Arts Centre website under About, SFS. millgateartscentre.co.uk

Guest tickets are £8, making membership a good-value option for regular filmgoers. For enquiries, email Saddleworth Film Society at: saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com

The society looks forward to welcoming audiences to Millgate Arts Centre in Delph when the season begins on Monday 14 September.