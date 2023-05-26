Runners tackle tough Alderman’s Ascent to raise funds for Rangers

RUNNERS tackled Saddleworth’s scenic hills to help raise money for local rugby youth teams.

The Alderman’s Ascent fell race, in its sixth year, saw 85 participants take on an eight-and-a-half kilometre route with more than 400 metres of climbing.

The challenging off-road run around Greenfield was completed by Gavin Brown of East Cheshire Harriers in 41 mins 44 secs. The first female finisher was Martha Tibbot of Saddleworth Runners in 43:25.

The race took participants from Churchill Playing Fields up towards Pots and Pans, over to Shaw Rocks and across to the summit of Alderman’s Hill.

A steep, technical descent down to the A636 was followed by a climb back up to the top of Alderman’s Hill before heading back down to finish at the playing fields.

Local councillors Luke Lancaster and Max Woodvine also took on the challenge, finishing with respectable times.

Prizes and certificates were presented at Saddleworth Rangers clubhouse afterwards, and participants enjoyed well-earned refreshments.

A full list of results can be found at: https://www.fellrunner.org.uk/results/cadb2c37-4c70-4826-9fa5-49ad768d337a

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

