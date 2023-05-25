Festival Oldham returns for another year with local talent galore!

This exciting free festival begins at 12 until 4pm, and will showcase the very best local, regional and national street theatre, music, dance and visual arts across a variety of spaces in the town centre.

Visitors on the day will have a choice of over 50 performances and activities across a full afternoon of activity for all the family, plus it’s FREE so if you are looking for something to do with the kids this half term, we’ve got you covered.

This year’s organisers offered Greater Manchester artists the opportunity to create original, outdoor work that celebrates the theme of PLAY, resulting in some outstanding appearances from local talent.

Don’t miss the In My Shoes Theatre Group from Springhead, who will perform at Hilton Square, Albion Street showcasing a playful, imaginative, and interactive piece of street theatre combining Shakespearean style with fun elements. Plus, at the Old Town Hall, The Circus House from Longsight, will launch a brand new Circus gameshow – the ‘Greatest Game on Earth’ where the audience can participate, cheer on the performers and win prizes along the way.

Following on with the PLAY theme, the fun continues at Gallery Oldham with the Inflato-Worm – an inflatable art piece that is silly, fun and bouncy. Throughout the event you can make your own inflatable sculpture or add to the existing giant installation, learning new skills along the way! Plus, whilst you are there, why not check out the playzones from Oldham Play Action Group where kids will receive a play passport and get a stamp for each zone they visit.

Cllr Peter Dean, Cabinet Member for Communities & Culture said:

“It’s great to have Festival Oldham back. I encourage you to bring your families and friends into the town centre to watch and take part in high-quality cultural experiences in a fun and safe environment– and as usual it’s all free!

“We’ve managed to pull together a great line up of performances that will provide a lively programme of accessible, family friendly entertainment and activities designed to bring our community together and celebrate being part of the borough”.

Other performances on the day not to be missed include the plate spinning, food juggling and fire blazing – Do What Yah Mama Told Ya! by Just More Productions, plus don’t miss Urban Street Art Games from Urban Canvas – watch them unfurl their flags of creativity by creating street games for the whole family to enjoy. Lastly, taking the classic party game to a new level Giddy Kippers Arts brings specially created human-statues to life, Judge Rudy Nudge and DJ Phil The Still provide a giant game of musical statues!

To see a full listing of the performers and more information visit www.oldham.gov.uk/festivaloldham.