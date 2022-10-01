Rush hour! Morris minor gives it clog as Festival makes triumphant return

A GREENFIELD youngster was the ‘face’ of Rushcart 2022 as one of Saddleworth’s annual traditions made a colourful and welcome return.

After an absence of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Rushcart once more rolled across the villages for two days of dancing and music.

No-one enjoyed the 46th annual gathering more than honorary Saddleworth Morris Man, Morris minor Alphin Rothery.

Son of artist and Morris Man, Graeme Rothery, Alphin – dressed in traditional uniform – regularly showed off his nimble footwork to the crowds.

He also was not shy at coming forward too as a contestant at the gurning competition held outside St Chad’s Church.



Alphin’s face pulling antics earned him the junior prize while Michael Butterworth from Diggle excelled in the adult section.

One popular feature of Rushcart however – the wrestling competition – has been consigned to the history books.

It was decided not to stage the event – last held in 2019 to avoid potential injuries to competitors.

However, injury did not prevent Morris Man Simon Williams participating in Rushcart despite being on crutches.

Simon ruptured his Achilles during final practice but while he could not dance, he attended the weekend activities on crutches to support his fellow Morris Men and provide musical accompaniment.

Rushcart’s return drew large crowds as it journeyed through Uppermill, Greenfield, Delph, and Dobcross accompanied by around 20 Morris teams from throughout England.

Visitors included Anker from Nuneaton, Hartley Morris Men from East Kent and Victory from Portsmouth.

On top of the two ton, 15-foot-high cart was ‘jockey’ Nigel Reynolds, fortified with refreshments via the traditional copper kettle.

David Biggs, Saddleworth Morris Men’s Squire said: “It was essential we were able to revive an event that had been in existence for 45 years until the pandemic took hold.

“Getting back to performing in front of large crowds whilst providing a boost for local businesses that had felt the financial effects was a real motivator.

“Witnessing Saddleworth’s community spirit and seeing our friends from sides from across the country dance exceptionally was fantastic.

“Unlike some previous year’s, the weather was extremely kind, and it made the occasion all the more special.

“We look forward to doing it all again next year over the August Bank Holiday weekend and continuing to keep this tradition alive. Thank you to everyone who came out to support us.”

The practice of taking rushes to churches is a long-established tradition. Over time in the South Pennines, the rush bearing took place on a cart pulled by villagers.

In Saddleworth, villages would vie with each other to build the best carts. The tradition eventually died out in the early 20th Century before being revived by Saddleworth Morris Men in 1975.

