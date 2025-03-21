Saddleworth 3Ds give ‘old’ kits new life overseas

A LOCAL football club with a big heart has donated kits to those in need in Gambia and the Philippines.

It’s the second time that Saddleworth 3Ds Football Club has generously sent a range of clothing to those in need in the developing world.

The community grassroots club has a number of youth and adult football teams – including a thriving women’s team, launched in November 2023, which we reported on recently.

The club works closely with a charity called Football for Humanity – which uses football-focused interventions to tackle complex social issues.

The charity helps to distribute the kits to communities and schools in other countries, where they can be given a new lease of life.

As well as sending shirts, the club’s recent donation included jackets, shorts and other sportswear.

John Lees, Chairman of Saddleworth 3Ds, told the Independent: “We work tirelessly to collect what we refer to as ‘old kit’ from teams as they get new ones.

“Our teams are in the incredibly unfortunate position of having kit replaced every couple of seasons. But the ‘old kit’ still has plenty of life in it and there are teams, communities and schools in other parts of the world where this kit makes a phenomenal difference.

“We work closely with Football for Humanity to make sure this kit finds its way somewhere where it will be used for many years to come.”

As well as helping those who use it, this initiative also prevents kit – often made of synthetic materials – from ending up in landfill.

John added: “It’s such a privilege to receive photos and videos from teams, schools and communities thousands of miles away making use of Saddleworth 3Ds kits.

“We donated some 60 kits, plus some additional items, this time around and we will continue to tirelessly work to ensure that, as our teams benefit from newer kits, that we’re collecting the retired ones for this incredibly worthy cause.”

