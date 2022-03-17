Saddleworth 3Ds more than happy with new training venue

AFTER many years of waiting for the new Saddleworth School to be built in Diggle, Saddleworth 3Ds are more than happy with their new training venue.

It will host training for more than half of the club’s teams plus the younger football academies.

Club officials and coaching staff were given a tour of the new facilities on Thursday, March 3 and said the facility is streets ahead of what was on offer at the Uppermill site which had an old-style Astro pitch (like Oldham Athletic used to have) which was not good for the knees whereas the new surface is more modern and a great asset to have use of on Monday and Wednesday for training.

It is rare, if ever, when a grassroots coach joins a team and is considered an expert. Like everything else in life, it takes time to learn how to communicate, develop a style and gain the trust and respect of children and parents.

When Jonathan Elliot and Joe Rigby, whose sons Evan and Rupert both play for the team which is now Under-8s, were asked if they were interested in coaching the team, Joe jumped in two footed without really thinking about the consequences while Jonathan was a little more reticent of the commitment.

One pandemic, two seasons and five promotions later, the pair describe it as one of the most rewarding things they have done saying spare time is taken up mapping out passing drills for training sessions, planning substitute rotations, and keeping track of goal scorers and player of the matches.

Joe said: “The kids that we coach have all bonded and are now friends for life. They play for each other, get stuck in together and thankfully have been winning together.

“Parents, siblings and grandparents show up week in, week out regardless of the conditions and provide a notoriously polite, hostile level of Saddleworth support and the club has been extremely supportive during Covid as it has been two tough years, but two fun ones.

“We are a long way of being called experts, but I do think we have done alright and if anyone is in two minds about coaching their kids’ team do not overthink it, jump right in.”

For further information about Saddleworth 3Ds junior, adult and academy teams, email saddleworth3ds@btinternet.com

Please include your child’s age and current school year with any enquiries.

