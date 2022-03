THERE will be three cheers as Saddleworth Beer Festival returns in September following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular event, which raises money for various charities, is back at Boarshurst Band Club on September 23 and 24, with tickets going on sale closer to the time.

There will be a line-up of beers and cider and well as soft drinks, wine and spirits from the club bar.

