Saddleworth Art Trail set to return with weekend of creativity across the villages

EXPLORE a vibrant trail of art, crafts, and creativity in studios, cafés, bars, restaurants and local businesses during this year’s Saddleworth Art Trail.

The event runs over the May Bank Holiday weekend – Saturday 2 to Monday 4 – and will feature more than 50 talented artists at venues across the community.

Each stop, in Uppermill, Diggle, Dobcross, Delph or Greenfield, will offer something unique, inspiring, and beautifully local.

The organisers said: “Whether you’re an art lover, a weekend wanderer, or just looking for something different, this is set to be an unmissable, feel-good weekend bursting with colour, talent, and community spirit.”

There is also a Saddleworth Art Trail Preview at Saddleworth Museum and Gallery, on Uppermill High Street, from March 28 to April 26th.

On Saturday, April 25, all are welcome to come along to the Museum to meet the artists, and enjoy music and refreshments, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The Saddleworth Art Trail is sponsored by the Roger Tanner Trust and Saddleworth Round Table. Brochures are available at Saddleworth Museum and Uppermill Post Office.

Find out more and see updates on their Facebook page.