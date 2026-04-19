Live Bellfest music event at The Old Bell supports Alzheimer’s Society

ENJOY a day of live music and community spirit as well as raising money for Alzheimer’s Society at a ‘Bellfest’ event.

The free festival will take place at The Old Bell Inn, in Delph, on Saturday, May 16 from 1pm, with six bands taking to the stage to entertain audiences. There will also be a BBQ and drinks available.

Phil Whiteman, owner of the Huddersfield Road pub, posted on their JustGiving page: “Get ready for an unforgettable day of music, community, and purpose at The Old Bell Inn.

“Join us for a vibrant music festival dedicated to raising funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s Society.

“With free entry for all, this feel-good event brings people together for a day packed with live music, great atmosphere, and meaningful impact.

“Come along, enjoy the sounds, and be part of something special as we unite to support those affected by Alzheimer’s.”

Find out more or support the event on The Old Bell Inn’s JustGiving page.