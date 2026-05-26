Saddleworth artist shortlisted for prestigious international Football Art Prize

A Saddleworth artist has been selected for a major international art exhibition after being shortlisted from more than 900 entries worldwide in the Football Art Prize 2026.

The competition, which celebrates artwork inspired by football culture, received submissions from artists across the globe, with only around 75 works chosen for exhibition.

The selected pieces will go on display at Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery before touring to Manchester’s National Football Museum later this year.

Kyle King-Jagger grew up in Shaw and has spent the past eight years living in Saddleworth.

He said taking part in the annual Saddleworth Art Trail has played a significant role in developing his confidence as an artist and encouraging him to publicly exhibit his work.

Kyle’s selected artwork combines a passion for portraiture with a lifelong love of Manchester United, drawing inspiration from the nostalgia and atmosphere of early-2000s football culture.

Using multiple references to create an original composition, the piece explores the identity, social history and emotion surrounding football during that era, evoking memories of iconic figures such as Roy Keane and the famous “prawn sandwich” commentary associated with the game at the time.

The Football Art Prize officially announced its 2026 shortlist in mid-May, with organisers describing football as “one of the richest subjects in contemporary art”.

The exhibition will open at Sheffield’s Millennium Gallery on June 11, coinciding with the opening day of the FIFA World Cup, before touring to Manchester’s National Football Museum from November 2026 until February 2027.

The shortlisted works were selected by a judging panel including Design Museum director Tim Marlow OBE, artist Harland Miller, Tottenham Hotspur Women and England footballer Jessica Naz, artist Emmely Elgersma, and curators from Sheffield Museums, Touchstones Rochdale and the National Football Museum.

Tim Marlow OBE, chair of the selection panel and director of the Design Museum, said: “People often talk about artistry on the pitch… Well, there’s plenty of it off the pitch too, inspired by the beautiful game.

“One of the joys of football matches is the collective, physical experience, so here’s hoping many come and visit the exhibition of selected artworks.”

The shortlisted works span painting, photography, drawing, printmaking, film and mixed media, with artists represented from countries including Bangladesh, Jamaica, Greenland, Colombia, India and the Netherlands.

Awards totalling £7,000 will be presented during a prize-giving ceremony on June 10, including a first prize of £5,000 and a second prize of £2,000.